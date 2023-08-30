Detectives still working to identify 2022 homicide suspect, mother pleads for community assistance

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tashon Mock was shot and killed in a Circle K parking lot last July.
By Alex Giles
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to identify a suspect in connection to the 2022 killing of a man in University City.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 26 when 22-year-old Tashon Mock was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Circle K near the intersection of University City Boulevard and John Kirk Drive.

No one has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting.

Monique Andrade, Mock’s mother, returned to the location where her son died to speak to WBTV about generating new leads in the case.

“It’s like, it just takes my breath to be here,” she said.

Her son would have just recently turned 24 years old.

Detective Rick Smith of the CMPD Crime Stoppers said police still need the community’s help identifying whoever is responsible for the killing.

“We know there were some folks out there that night and we’re just asking for you to come forward,” Smith said.

Lisa Crawford, the leader of the support group Mothers of Murdered Offspring, said she too thinks people need to stop keeping secrets when it comes to criminal investigations.

“You know something, and all you have to do is say something and help our families get justice,” she said.

Andrade asked community members to put themselves in her shoes.

“I just ask you to please just consider how you would feel if it was your loved one and how you would want someone to come forward with information,” Andrade said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

