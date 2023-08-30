PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital, with dispatcher's help

In addition to a new baby, the Pruitts said they also walked away with a new friend, the dispatcher that helped them.
By Robinson Miles and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple ended up having their baby somewhere in between.

Christina and Zachary Pruitt said they and their family were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their daughter, Brynlynn. They said the pregnancy was going well and hadn’t had any issues.

The Pruitt family said they were due to be induced on Monday, the only problem is they say Brynlynn decided to pick her own birthday.

While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple ended up having their baby somewhere in between.(WFIE)

Christina Pruitt said she realized her daughter Brynlynn was coming early Sunday morning, so she and her husband Zachary packed everything they thought they’d need and left their home in Ohio County, heading for Evansville. Once they hit Owensboro, they had to make a decision.

“She was actually asking me, ‘Hey, should we go here to the hospital, or should we risk it and keep going to Evansville?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know!’” said Zachary Pruitt. “So I just kept driving, and we didn’t make it, but a mile past that bridge and she was ready.”

They hit a red-light stopping traffic for a construction zone. Christina Pruitt said she couldn’t go any farther. Zachary Pruitt called 911, and the dispatcher talked them through what to do.

“I had no idea what I was doing. I was just relying on the good Lord to help me, and he pulled through,” said Zachary Pruitt. “She’s perfect. There’s no problems. She’s beautiful, full head of hair.”

In addition to a new baby, the Pruitts said they also walked away with a new friend. The Spencer County dispatcher who helped them has since visited, and they say they’re sure they’ll be lifelong friends. They said she shared in some special moments, including hearing Brynlynn cry for the first time during the call.

“When someone’s in a situation like that with you, it creates a bond that’s unbreakable,” said Zachary Pruitt.

Despite the chaos of the birth, they said everything is going well now, and it’s given them confidence for next time.

“I know I’m definitely going to try and have a home birth next time,” said Zachary Pruitt. “I feel like a pro already.”

“I feel like we can handle it,” said Christina Pruitt.

The Pruitts said their experience has put them in a unique position: they say most people can’t easily go back to the hospital rooms where they had their kids, but one day they’ll be able to show Brynlynn exactly where she was born.

