Cooper: Idalia first storm of the season for NC, ‘and may not be the last’

On Monday, Cooper declared a state of emergency in N.C. ahead of Idalia.
"We're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," Cooper said.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the greatest threats North Carolinians face from Hurricane Idalia.

That was the message from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper during a Wednesday afternoon briefing ahead of Idalia’s impact on the Carolinas.

“We’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst,” Cooper said.

On Monday, Cooper declared a state of emergency in N.C. ahead of Idalia, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane.

As the storm moved through Georgia and toward the Carolinas, the governor said they’re also anticipating possible flash flooding across eastern N.C. and into the Piedmont. A Flood Watch is in effect generally south and east of the Interstate 85 corridor.

Cooper added that Idalia will likely be a tropical storm strength when it impacts N.C., and the heaviest rainfall of five to eight inches is expected across southern portions of the Interstate 95 corridor northeastward and into central portions of the coast.

The governor said he’d authorized National Guard operations and the state is working with utility companies to handle expected power outages.

“This is the first storm of the season, and it may not be the last,” Cooper said.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the agency has about 2,200 employees prepared to respond to transportation infrastructure needs across the state.

The department has about 1,900 trucks, backhoes, loaders and motor graders ready to clear debris, and thousands of barricades and emergency signs to deploy, as needed, after the storm passes, a news release stated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

