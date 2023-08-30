CMS: Lockdown lifted after shooting near southeast Charlotte schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lockdown has been lifted at three southeast Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools after a nearby shooting on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Rama Road and Sheppard Court, Medic said.

As a result of the incident, Rama Road Elementary, McClintock Middle and East Meck High were all placed on lockdown, CMS confirmed.

CMS said the lockdown was ordered out of an abundance of caution.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the shooting.

