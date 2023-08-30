PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMS: Lockdown lifted after shooting near southeast Charlotte schools

The shooting happened at Rama Road and Sheppard Court on Wednesday morning.
Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting happened nearby.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lockdown has been lifted at three southeast Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools after a nearby shooting on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Rama Road and Sheppard Court, Medic said.

As a result of the incident, Rama Road Elementary, McClintock Middle and East Meck High were all placed on lockdown, CMS confirmed.

CMS said the lockdown was ordered out of an abundance of caution.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the shooting.

