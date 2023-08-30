CMPD: 1 killed after car runs off road, hits tree in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in southeast Charlotte.

A 2004 Ford ran off of Albemarle Road and struck a tree just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Medic pronounced the driver of the Ford, 34-year-old Teasia Monaye Gregory, dead at the scene, officers said. A 19-year-old passenger was taken to Atrium Health Main for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the CMPD.

Investigators determined the Ford was heading east on Albemarle Road when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the road and struck the tree, department officials said.

Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to the CMPD. Toxicology results are pending.

