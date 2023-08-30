PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: 1 killed after car runs off road, hits tree in southeast Charlotte

Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to the CMPD.
Officers were called to the crash shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers were called to the crash shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in southeast Charlotte.

A 2004 Ford ran off of Albemarle Road and struck a tree just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Medic pronounced the driver of the Ford, 34-year-old Teasia Monaye Gregory, dead at the scene, officers said. A 19-year-old passenger was taken to Atrium Health Main for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the CMPD.

Investigators determined the Ford was heading east on Albemarle Road when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the road and struck the tree, department officials said.

Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to the CMPD. Toxicology results are pending.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Hurricane Idalia is forecast to impact the Carolinas.
NHC: Idalia over southern GA, heading toward Carolinas
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Two charged after pointing gun, attempting to rob woman at Salisbury grocery store
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
CMPD's SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.
SWAT team responded to barricaded person in west Charlotte

Latest News

85 canceled flights, 73 delays at CLT
Monitoring travel impacts from Hurricane Idalia
Firefighters are asking drivers to use caution and find an alternate route due to the delays.
250-gallon container leaking paint onto part of I-485 inner in Charlotte
Two car crash leads to fatality
1 killed in 2-car crash in Lancaster County, corner says
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 85 South near Graham Street led to a fuel spill late...
2 lanes remain closed after crash, fuel spill on I-85 S in Charlotte