Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools cancels after-school activities due to Idalia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is canceling all after-school events and programs on Wednesday due to expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all clubs and extracurricular activities for students, sporting events and practices, as well as professional development for CMS employees are canceled for today,” according to the district.

Today, August 30, all sports, practices, student clubs and extracurricular activities are canceled due to weather. ASEP will end at 6 p.m. #HurricaneIdalia pic.twitter.com/BQjIcGY3pC — CMS (@CharMeckSchools) August 30, 2023

All Afterschool Enrichment Programs will operate under the normal business hours and remain open through 6 p.m., district officials said. All community uses of schools will also be suspended for the day.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Mecklenburg County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified overnight and made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida early Wednesday morning.

From there, Idalia will race north-northeast across south Georgia Wednesday and into the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued up into the N.C. Outer Banks.

