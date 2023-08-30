PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Burger King faces lawsuit claiming that Whoppers don’t look like advertisements

This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in...
This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Burger King is facing a lawsuit that claims its Whoppers in real life are not exactly as advertised.

A United States judge ruled against Burger King’s wish to dismiss the lawsuit filed in Florida, saying it should be left up to jurors to “tell us what reasonable people think,” BBC reported.

The customer who filed the lawsuit alleges that the Whoppers in advertisements are made to look 35% larger than they actually are, according to a report from Reuters.

Burger King argues that it isn’t required to make burgers that look “exactly like the picture” and said in a statement that “The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide.”

The case will move forward in the Southern District of Florida.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Hurricane Idalia is forecast to impact the Carolinas.
NHC: Idalia over southern GA, heading toward Carolinas
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Two charged after pointing gun, attempting to rob woman at Salisbury grocery store
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
CMPD's SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.
SWAT team responded to barricaded person in west Charlotte

Latest News

85 canceled flights, 73 delays at CLT
Monitoring travel impacts from Hurricane Idalia
North Myrtle Beach
South Carolinians bracing for Idalia
Lockdown issued after shooting.
CMS schools lift lockdown order for 3 schools
NHC: Idalia makes landfall in Florida as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 3 hurricane
NHC: Idalia makes landfall in Florida as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 3 hurricane
A person was killed in a crash on Albemarle Road in Charlotte early Wednesday.
1 killed in southeast Charlotte crash, Medic says