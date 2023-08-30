PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
After-school activities canceled for Lancaster Co. schools due to Idalia impacts

Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified overnight and made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida early Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – All Lancaster County after-school events and programs for Wednesday have been canceled due to expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

“Based on weather guidance we could experience some heavy rainfall, localized flooding and high winds from Hurricane Idalia, especially Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon,” a post on the Lancaster County School District’s Facebook page stated.

Potential bad weather in our area All after school events and programs have been cancelled for Wednesday, August 30 due...

Posted by Lancaster County School District on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

A Flood Watch has been issued for Lancaster County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

From there, Idalia will race north-northeast across south Georgia Wednesday and into the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday night.

Related: First Alert Weather Day: Idalia impacts likely Wednesday into Thursday morning

Idalia is forecast to remain at hurricane strength into South Carolina.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

