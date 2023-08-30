After-school activities canceled for Lancaster Co. schools due to Idalia impacts

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – All Lancaster County after-school events and programs for Wednesday have been canceled due to expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

“Based on weather guidance we could experience some heavy rainfall, localized flooding and high winds from Hurricane Idalia, especially Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon,” a post on the Lancaster County School District’s Facebook page stated.

Potential bad weather in our area All after school events and programs have been cancelled for Wednesday, August 30 due... Posted by Lancaster County School District on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

A Flood Watch has been issued for Lancaster County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified overnight and made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida early Wednesday morning.

From there, Idalia will race north-northeast across south Georgia Wednesday and into the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday night.

Idalia is forecast to remain at hurricane strength into South Carolina.

