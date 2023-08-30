PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

About 11K Duke Energy customers without power in Charlotte area

Thousands are without power around the Charlotte area after storms rolled through the area.
Thousands are without power around the Charlotte area after storms rolled through the area.
Thousands are without power around the Charlotte area after storms rolled through the area.(KCRG)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 11,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Tuesday night after storms rolled through the Charlotte area, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

According to the outage map, 9,937 Duke Energy customers are without power in Mecklenburg County as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Power is estimated to be restored to those affected in Mecklenburg County by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1,157 Duke Energy customers are without power in York County. Power is estimated to be restored around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Click here for real-time power outage updates for providers in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous WBTV First Alert Weather coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school

Latest News

Flowers Flooring closes
Flowers Flooring customers say company owes them money
Eastland development update
Eastland development update
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 in Burke County, troopers said.
1 dead after Burke County motorcycle crash, troopers say
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Mother of UNC Chapel Hill student uses active survivor training to coach daughter through lockdown