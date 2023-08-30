About 11K Duke Energy customers without power in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 11,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Tuesday night after storms rolled through the Charlotte area, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

According to the outage map, 9,937 Duke Energy customers are without power in Mecklenburg County as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Power is estimated to be restored to those affected in Mecklenburg County by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1,157 Duke Energy customers are without power in York County. Power is estimated to be restored around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Click here for real-time power outage updates for providers in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous WBTV First Alert Weather coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.