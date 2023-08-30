PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
50+ flights canceled at Charlotte airport, others delayed as Hurricane Idalia nears

The majority of flights canceled are going either to or from Florida.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 50 flights have been canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday as the southeastern United States braces for impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

As of 5:30 a.m., 55 flights had been canceled and six others delayed, Flight Aware data shows.

Heavy rain and storms moved through the Charlotte region overnight, knocking power out to thousands.

The majority of flights canceled in Charlotte involve flights either going to or arriving from Florida.

Earlier this week, the airport in Tampa said it was shutting down until at least Thursday.

Idalia is expected to make landfall near Florida’s Big Bend Region on Wednesday morning, and has been upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, which means it now has maximum sustained winds of at least 130 mph.

To help those displaced by the hurricane, or who were forced to evacuate, Charlotte Motor Speedway has opened its campground to anyone in need of a place to stay.

Those planning to stay at the speedway must check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office on Bruton Smith Boulevard.

Watch continuous weather coverage here:

