3 students hurt in south Charlotte school bus crash

The crash happened on Sharon Lakes Road on Wednesday morning.
Three people were hurt in a south Charlotte school bus crash on Wednesday morning.
Three people were hurt in a south Charlotte school bus crash on Wednesday morning.(Medic)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning in south Charlotte.

The crash happened on Sharon Lakes Road near Sharon Road West, Medic said.

All three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a Honda with damage to its front bumper, and the school bus, numbered 2060, with damage to its driver’s side.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the bus was carrying students from Sterling Elementary when the car ran into the side of the bus.

CMS said 29 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The 26 students not injured were taken to school following the incident.

