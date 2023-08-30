3 students hurt in south Charlotte school bus crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning in south Charlotte.

The crash happened on Sharon Lakes Road near Sharon Road West, Medic said.

All three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a Honda with damage to its front bumper, and the school bus, numbered 2060, with damage to its driver’s side.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the bus was carrying students from Sterling Elementary when the car ran into the side of the bus.

CMS said 29 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The 26 students not injured were taken to school following the incident.

