2 hurt, driver cited after school bus crash in Burke County

VALDESE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were hurt and a school bus driver was cited after the bus collided with a pickup truck in Burke County on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Malcolm Boulevard at Highway 70 around 6:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said.

Troopers said the bus driver was attempting to turn left off of Malcolm Boulevard and failed to yield the right of way, striking a Ford Ranger coming from the opposite direction.

Officials said the bus was from Valdese Elementary School and had two students on it at the time of the crash. Neither of the students were hurt.

Two people in the Ford were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said the bus driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

