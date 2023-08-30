1 killed in east Charlotte crash, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an early-morning crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Albemarle Road, just of East Independence Boulevard.

Medic said the person died at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone will face charges.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

