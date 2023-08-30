PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 killed in east Charlotte crash, Medic says

The crash happened on Albemarle Road early Wednesday morning.
A person was killed in a crash on Albemarle Road in Charlotte early Wednesday.
A person was killed in a crash on Albemarle Road in Charlotte early Wednesday.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an early-morning crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Albemarle Road, just of East Independence Boulevard.

Medic said the person died at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone will face charges.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

