1 dead after Burke County motorcycle crash, troopers say

The crash happened Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 in Burke County, troopers said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 40 West near Carolina Street SE (Mile Marker 111) around 6:30 p.m.

A 2000 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west in the right lane, tried to merge into the left lane and hit a 2011 GMC Yukon traveling in the left lane, troopers said.

Highway patrol said the motorcycle driver, Matthew Lunsford, 28, of Morganton, was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by the Yukon. He was taken to a Morganton hospital where he died.

The driver of the Yukon wasn’t injured.

The road was closed in the area for about an hour during the on-scene investigation. No charges will be filed in the crash, according to a news release.

