PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Video shows fiery aftermath of crash that significantly damaged interstate overpass in Alabama

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a major crash near downtown Montgomery that caused significant damage to an overpass, prompting closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 85.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, four vehicles were involved in a crash around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, including an 18-wheeler that slammed into the support columns holding up the South Perry Street bridge that crosses over I-85.

Police and fire medics responded to the area where first responders located four drivers who sustained minor injuries.

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler significantly damaged an I-85 overpass.

The 18-wheeler was carrying loads of wood, which burst into flames under the bridge. The bridge’s support columns sustained major damage and will require all I-85 southbound lanes near the South Union Street exit and the South Perry Street bridge to be closed for repairs.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has personnel on the scene at South Perry and I-85, and officials said the area will remain closed until ALDOT personnel can assess the damage.

I-85 traffic is being detoured onto the state highway system at Exit 6, East Boulevard. Commuters should expect significant delays, however.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
It's a First Alert Weather Day on Monday, as thousands of students head back to school.
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, strong storms possible for the start of the week

Latest News

The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major...
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’
The pilot program will initially only include GM, Ford and BMW electric vehicles.
Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with...
Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall
WBTV clocked drivers going about 10 mph over the speed limit on East 36th Street.
NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming ‘crazy’ in neighborhood
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia