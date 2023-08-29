Two charged with trying to rob woman outside Dollar Tree in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after police say they attempted to rob a woman at a Dollar Tree store off Faith Rd. in Salisbury. The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon just after 2:00 p.m.

Police say Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were arrested after trying to rob a woman, 53, near Food Lion.

Chambers was charged with robbery with firearm, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, and conspiracy. Bond was set at $302,500. Smith was charged with robbery with firearms, resist or delay of an officer, and felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $200,000.

Both men are due in court on September 13.

Police say that an off-duty detective saw the two men enter Dollar Tree. The store was evacuated while detectives, including a police K9, secured the scene and took the men into custody.

No injuries were reported.

