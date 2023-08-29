PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Two charged with trying to rob woman outside Dollar Tree in Salisbury

Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after police say they attempted to rob a woman at a Dollar Tree store off Faith Rd. in Salisbury. The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon just after 2:00 p.m.

Police say Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were arrested after trying to rob a woman, 53, near Food Lion.

Chambers was charged with robbery with firearm, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, and conspiracy. Bond was set at $302,500. Smith was charged with robbery with firearms, resist or delay of an officer, and felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $200,000.

Both men are due in court on September 13.

Police say that an off-duty detective saw the two men enter Dollar Tree. The store was evacuated while detectives, including a police K9, secured the scene and took the men into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts charged with murder, denied bond in court appearance

Latest News

The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major...
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’
The pilot program will initially only include GM, Ford and BMW electric vehicles.
Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with...
Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall
WBTV clocked drivers going about 10 mph over the speed limit on East 36th Street.
NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming ‘crazy’ in neighborhood
Latest on the UNC shooting investigation
Latest on the UNC shooting investigation