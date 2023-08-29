PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
SWAT team responding to barricaded person in west Charlotte

Authorities were called to Columbus Circle.
CMPD's SWAT Team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.
CMPD's SWAT Team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team is currently responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.

Authorities were called to the 3000 block of Columbus Circle, between Freedom Drive and West Morehead Street.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

