SWAT team responding to barricaded person in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team is currently responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.

Authorities were called to the 3000 block of Columbus Circle, between Freedom Drive and West Morehead Street.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

