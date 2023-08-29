Statesville homeowner concerned about possible flooding as creek rises

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeowner in Statesville is very concerned about a creek beside his house and the impact of any heavy rains over the next few days. Justiniano Roman says the creek has been rising higher with each rainfall and that the creek crested within 15 feet of his house on N. Tradd Street last night.

“My wife looked out the window and she saw the water rising up. At that time it was like 30-40 feet off the edge of the creek,” Roman said. “The last two rainstorms it’s been getting higher.”

Today the creek, which runs between Roman’s house and Statesville High School, was well within its banks, but a ring of leaves in the backyard shows how close it came. Close enough for Justiniano to put out a few sandbags.

“These last two rainstorms it’s very bad and it’s just getting closer and closer to the home, and it was just 15 feet from the home last night,” Roman added.

He may have good reason to be concerned. In 2016 WBTV covered a story at the same house with a different homeowner when the creek flooded the basement.

“Everything in that basement is gone, gonna throw it out,” the 2016 homeowner said.

Roman is hopeful the city may help him to clear the creek from the brush that’s clogging it up so that it doesn’t get to the point that it did 7 years ago.

“We have this on our list to address,” Statesville Public Information Officer April Nesbit told WBTV. “We have stormwater crews looking into several areas.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.