‘Stand with Chapel Hill’: UNC Charlotte students, chancellor react to shooting at sister school

Monday’s shooting at UNC comes four years after UNC Charlotte faced its own tragedy.
UNC Charlotte reacts to the UNC Chapel Hill shooting
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The deadly shooting at UNC Chapel Hill hits close to home here in Charlotte.

Officials said a UNC Chapel Hill killed a faculty member leading to a nearly four-hour campus lockdown on Monday.

For UNC Charlotte, the violence is a reminder of the heartbreaking shooting that happened in April 2019.

Earlier this year, the school built a memorial for Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, who died when a former student opened fire inside a classroom.

“That was only a couple of years ago. So to think that could happen now is just crazy to me,” Anna Ragsdale, a junior at UNCC, said.

“I don’t even know what I would do if I lost my sister,” Mikela Pettis, a UNC Charlotte sophomore said when talking about her twin who goes to UNC Chapel Hill.

She described group text messages with questions and updates all of Monday.

“When it happens to your sister and your sister’s school and people that are extremely close to you, it makes me just, another level of scared,” she said.

The Chancellor of UNC Charlotte, Sharon Gaber, sent a message to students Monday reminding them of various counseling services on campus.

“Just as others stood with us, we now stand with Chapel Hill,” Gaber said.

Related: Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

