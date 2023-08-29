PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Idalia as a Category 1 Hurricane and...
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Idalia as a Category 1 Hurricane and it’s expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 Major Hurricane before eventually passing through the Palmetto State by Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.(WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia and its potential impacts to South Carolina.

McMaster said at a press conference on Tuesday this is “out of an abundance of caution” and it allows state agencies to move people and equipment more quickly in addition to removing restrictions that would slow things down.

“Now is the time for South Carolinians to begin making proper preparations, and everyone should be actively monitoring official sources for the most up-to-date information — especially those along our coast and in low-lying areas,” McMaster said.

Hurricane Idalia is rapidly intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Idalia as a Category 1 Hurricane and it’s expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 Major Hurricane before eventually passing through the Palmetto State by Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

The governor’s office said people in South Carolina should expect high winds, heavy rain, flash flooding, flooding dur to storm surge and isolated tornadoes.

Officials also advise people to be prepared for flooding, property damage and power outages.

“Please get your prescriptions, your papers, your pets ready to move,” McMaster said. “Expect to be out of power because these winds knock down limbs and that knocks down powerlines, but all of the power companies, everyone is ready to respond very quickly.”

Some tips from the governor’s office to prepare for Hurricane Idalia and other storms include:

  • Make sure everyone in your family knows what to do in an emergency.
  • Storm surge flooding can be compounded by heavy rainfall. If you’re in a low-lying area or area normally prone to flooding, make sure your emergency plan includes flood precautions.
  • Know where to go if conditions become too unsafe to remain in your home.
  • Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.
  • Create your emergency plan by visiting scemd.org or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app: http://onelink.to/dn92rx.
  • Have an emergency kit with items such as bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights with extra batteries, and chargers for your mobile devices. Refer to the preparedness checklists at Hurricane.SC.
  • Bring pets inside and include items for your pets in your emergency kit.
  • Prepare your home or business by securing any items you have outdoors and taking them indoors.
  • The probability of power outages is increased due to tropical storm-force winds.
  • Frequently monitor weather conditions and be aware that tornadoes are likely to spawn during a hurricane or tropical storm.
  • If you are under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately in a house or small building. If there is no basement, go to an interior room on the lowest level. Get under a sturdy table and cover your head. Stay there until the danger has passed.
  • If in a vehicle or mobile home, get out immediately and go to a more secure structure. If there is no shelter, lie flat in the nearest ditch and cover your head. Do not attempt to outdrive a tornado.

The executive order also directs the state’s Emergency Management Division to coordinate with all relevant state agencies in preparation for potential requests for state assistance.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school

Latest News

County officials are asking that residents clear storm drains ahead of impacts from Hurricane...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Stormwater: Clean storm drains before Hurricane Idalia
A Flood Watch has been issued for the WBTV area due to expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia.
Flood Watch issued ahead of impacts from Idalia
Idalia has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as of the 5 p.m. update Tuesday.
NHC: Idalia strengthens to Category 2 hurricane
The day will start with some possible lingering showers and patchy fog before turning warm, wet...
First Alert Weather Day: More downpours possible Tuesday
The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major...
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’