Rowan Chamber announces 31st Leadership Rowan participants

By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has selected the 31st Class of Leadership Rowan. Since 1992, Leadership Rowan has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well-networked and passionate about the success of the community.

These talented leaders will spend ten months going on exclusive tours and having hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on our community’s biggest challenges every day.

Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspectives, Leadership Rowan graduates are prepared to take their places as effective community leaders. 

“We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 780 graduates of the program,” said Nick Means (F & M Bank), Steering Committee Chairman. The Leadership Rowan program begins in August 2023 and runs through May 2024.

There are 31 members in Class #31: Byron Alston (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center), Keith Anderson (Livingstone College), Robert Austin (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College), Oscar Bautista (Sharonview Federal Credit Union), David Beasley (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center), Dillon Brewer (Cloninger Ford-Toyota-Scion), Roxie Cashwell (Rowan County Government), Lori Cinquemani (State Employees Credit Union GQ), Adam Clark (Rowan-Salisbury School System), Zachary File (Walser Technology Group, Inc.), Kirston Fitzgerald (East Spencer Housing Authority), Brianna Craft (F & M Bank), Marissa Gainey (Rowan Helping Ministries), Isabella Gillespie (Hotwire Communications), Denise Heinke (Smart Start Rowan), Kaela Hierholzer (Catawba College), Marc Keith (Rowan County United Way), Erin Kidd (Lutheran Services Carolinas), Tracy Lee (F & M Bank), Caren Lightfoot (City of Salisbury), Meredith Littell (Rowan County Government), Scott Ludwick (City of Salisbury), Jessica McCorkle (Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center), Sarah Pack (Rowan County Government), Christina Rary (Family Crisis Council of Rowan, Inc.), Mollie Ruf (Rowan EDC), Holly Teeter (Meals on Wheels Rowan), Aleshya Spruill (Partners in Learning Child Development Center), Stephanie Webb (Healthcare Management Consultants), Dileika Wilson (Timeless Wigs), and Margaret Young (Power Curbers Companies, LLC).

Class members had a two-day retreat August 24-25 where they participated in a Simulated Society (SIMSOC) exercise and met other class members.  After the retreat, participants will attend a full-day session each month September through May to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge of Rowan County.

For more information, please contact Erica Church at the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or echurch@rowanchamber.com.

