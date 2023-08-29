Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews from the American Red Cross location off Park Road are loading up disaster relief vans and will head down to Florida on Tuesday in anticipation of Hurricane Idalia making landfall.

Volunteers from Charlotte and the Carolinas are leaving today in order to beat the storm, which is expected to arrive at Florida’s Gulf Coast by Wednesday morning.

For anyone who may be in an area that could see potentially severe impacts, the Red Cross has some advice to be prepared.

One crucial suggestion it has is to make a plan. They also suggest having an emergency supply kit, which would include things like food, water, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items.

Impacts of Hurricane Idalia have already been felt in Florida, with the Tampa airport being shut down overnight.

Preparing a “go bag” could also be key for anyone who may have to evacuate. That bag should include a month’s supply of prescription medicines, baby supplies, if needed, and important documents.

The airport is urging anyone with travel plans in or out of the area to check with airlines regarding the status of flights, and reiterated that the airport should not be used as a shelter.

As the storm moves closer, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated 5,500 members of the National Guard, and the state is opening shelters.

Some areas of the gulf coast could see 10-12 feet of storm surge and could become trapped by flooding.

Florida residents are taking Idalia seriously, as evidenced by empty grocery store shelves, which has led some stores to impose purchasing limits. Others bracing for impact have bought up plywood and generators.

The impacts of Idalia aren’t expected to reach Charlotte and the Carolinas until later in the day Wednesday or Thursday.

