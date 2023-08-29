PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning.
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with impacts of Hurricane Idalia.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews from the American Red Cross location off Park Road are loading up disaster relief vans and will head down to Florida on Tuesday in anticipation of Hurricane Idalia making landfall.

Volunteers from Charlotte and the Carolinas are leaving today in order to beat the storm, which is expected to arrive at Florida’s Gulf Coast by Wednesday morning.

For anyone who may be in an area that could see potentially severe impacts, the Red Cross has some advice to be prepared.

One crucial suggestion it has is to make a plan. They also suggest having an emergency supply kit, which would include things like food, water, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items.

Impacts of Hurricane Idalia have already been felt in Florida, with the Tampa airport being shut down overnight.

Preparing a “go bag” could also be key for anyone who may have to evacuate. That bag should include a month’s supply of prescription medicines, baby supplies, if needed, and important documents.

Impacts of Hurricane Idalia have already been felt in Florida, with the Tampa airport being shut down overnight.

The airport is urging anyone with travel plans in or out of the area to check with airlines regarding the status of flights, and reiterated that the airport should not be used as a shelter.

As the storm moves closer, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated 5,500 members of the National Guard, and the state is opening shelters.

Some areas of the gulf coast could see 10-12 feet of storm surge and could become trapped by flooding.

Florida residents are taking Idalia seriously, as evidenced by empty grocery store shelves, which has led some stores to impose purchasing limits. Others bracing for impact have bought up plywood and generators.

The impacts of Idalia aren’t expected to reach Charlotte and the Carolinas until later in the day Wednesday or Thursday.

Related: NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts charged with murder, denied bond in court appearance

Latest News

The pilot program will initially only include GM, Ford and BMW electric vehicles.
Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina
WBTV clocked drivers going about 10 mph over the speed limit on East 36th Street.
NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming ‘crazy’ in neighborhood
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with...
Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall
Latest on the UNC shooting investigation
Latest on the UNC shooting investigation
Students calling for improvements in lockdown procedures after UNC shooting
Students calling for improvements in lockdown procedures after UNC shooting