One dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a crash Monday in Lancaster County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on S.C. Highway 200 near Bethel Road about seven miles south of Lancaster.

Troopers said the driver of an Acura was hurt and flown by a helicopter to a Columbia hospital to be treated for injuries. The Acura was heading south on Highway 200 when it crossed the center line and hit a Honda sedan head-on.

The driver of the sedan died on the scene, troopers said.

No further details were released.

