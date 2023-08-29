NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Idalia is officially a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center announced Tuesday morning.

The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before it makes landfall on Wednesday.

Hurricane #Idalia Advisory 11: Idalia Now a Hurricane. Expected to Rapidly Intensify Into an Extremely Dangerous Major Hurricane Before Landfall On Wednesday. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2023

As of early Tuesday morning, the storm was moving over the southeastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico.

Impacts to the Charlotte area could be felt as early as Wednesday afternoon and evening.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Franklin is currently tracking as a Category 4 storm, but will likely not make landfall, instead staying out over the ocean.

