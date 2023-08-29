PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’

Idalia is expected to make landfall in the Gulf Coast, near Florida, on Wednesday.
Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia(NOAA)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Idalia is officially a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center announced Tuesday morning.

The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before it makes landfall on Wednesday.

As of early Tuesday morning, the storm was moving over the southeastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico.

Impacts to the Charlotte area could be felt as early as Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Be sure to stay tuned to WBTV both on-air and online for the latest updates on Hurricane Idalia.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Franklin is currently tracking as a Category 4 storm, but will likely not make landfall, instead staying out over the ocean.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

