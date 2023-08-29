MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting Monday evening in the University City area in northeast Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the shooting happened in the 9500 block of University City Boulevard just before 7 p.m.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further details were released.

