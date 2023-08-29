PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on University City Boulevard.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on University City Boulevard.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting Monday evening in the University City area in northeast Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the shooting happened in the 9500 block of University City Boulevard just before 7 p.m.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further details were released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

