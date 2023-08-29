Man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man has pleaded guilty to charges that he was trafficking heroin in Rowan County.

Nick Jeffrey Cowden, of Finger St., Kannapolis, pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin/fentanyl in court on Tuesday, according to officials with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

The case was investigated by deputies in December 2020. Detectives had received information that Cowden was selling the illegal drugs from his home. Undercover officers were able to make purchases from Cowden at the home.

Cowden was originally going to be tried in court this week, but officials say he changed his mind about the trial and instead entered the guilty plea. He was then sentenced to 70-93 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

