PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man killed after pickup truck flips down embankment in Alexander County

The crash happened on Rink Dam Road on Monday evening.
A 43-year-old man died after his truck ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
A 43-year-old man died after his truck ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Alexander County on Monday evening.

The crash happened on Rink Dam Road near Sam Poole Lane around 7:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said.

Troopers said a 2004 Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Rink Dam Road when it drove off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned and came to a rest on its passenger side.

The driver of the pickup truck, 43-year-old Michael Franklin Rockette, died at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

An initial investigation revealed impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

Related: Troopers: 2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Alexander County

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts charged with murder, denied bond in court appearance

Latest News

The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major...
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’
The pilot program will initially only include GM, Ford and BMW electric vehicles.
Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with...
Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall
WBTV clocked drivers going about 10 mph over the speed limit on East 36th Street.
NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming ‘crazy’ in neighborhood
Latest on the UNC shooting investigation
Latest on the UNC shooting investigation