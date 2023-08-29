Man killed after pickup truck flips down embankment in Alexander County
The crash happened on Rink Dam Road on Monday evening.
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Alexander County on Monday evening.
The crash happened on Rink Dam Road near Sam Poole Lane around 7:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said.
Troopers said a 2004 Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Rink Dam Road when it drove off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned and came to a rest on its passenger side.
The driver of the pickup truck, 43-year-old Michael Franklin Rockette, died at the scene.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
An initial investigation revealed impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.
