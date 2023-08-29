PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man accused of killing University of North Carolina faculty member appears in court

Emergency sirens sounded about two minutes after a 911 caller reported gunfire around 1 p.m. Monday at the laboratory.
Students and faculty barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms until the lockdown was lifted around 4:15 p.m.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – No bond was set for the man accused of killing a faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Tailei Qi, 34, a UNC Chapel Hill graduate student, is charged in the Monday killing of Zijie Yan inside of a science building on the campus.

According to an arrest warrant, Qi is charged with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, wearing glasses and an orange jumpsuit. An interpreter translated the proceedings for him.

The judge set no bond and ordered the public defender’s office to work with the capital defender’s office to provide representation.

A Sept. 18 probable cause hearing was also scheduled during Tuesday’s brief court appearance that came more than 24 hours after the shooting.

Emergency sirens sounded about two minutes after a 911 caller reported gunfire around 1 p.m. Monday at the laboratory.

Related: ‘Stand with Chapel Hill’: UNC Charlotte students, chancellor react to shooting at sister school

Students and faculty barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms until the lockdown was lifted around 4:15 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this breaking story as they come in.

IN MEMORY: Several bouquets of flowers have been laid at the bottom of UNC Chapel Hill's bell tower after a faculty...

Posted by WBTV News on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
It's a First Alert Weather Day on Monday, as thousands of students head back to school.
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, strong storms possible for the start of the week

Latest News

The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major...
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’
The pilot program will initially only include GM, Ford and BMW electric vehicles.
Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina
WBTV clocked drivers going about 10 mph over the speed limit on East 36th Street.
NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming ‘crazy’ in neighborhood
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with...
Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia