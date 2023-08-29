Man accused of killing University of North Carolina faculty member appears in court

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – No bond was set for the man accused of killing a faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Tailei Qi, 34, a UNC Chapel Hill graduate student, is charged in the Monday killing of Zijie Yan inside of a science building on the campus.

According to an arrest warrant, Qi is charged with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, wearing glasses and an orange jumpsuit. An interpreter translated the proceedings for him.

The judge set no bond and ordered the public defender’s office to work with the capital defender’s office to provide representation.

A Sept. 18 probable cause hearing was also scheduled during Tuesday’s brief court appearance that came more than 24 hours after the shooting.

Emergency sirens sounded about two minutes after a 911 caller reported gunfire around 1 p.m. Monday at the laboratory.

Related: ‘Stand with Chapel Hill’: UNC Charlotte students, chancellor react to shooting at sister school

Students and faculty barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms until the lockdown was lifted around 4:15 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this breaking story as they come in.

IN MEMORY: Several bouquets of flowers have been laid at the bottom of UNC Chapel Hill's bell tower after a faculty... Posted by WBTV News on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.