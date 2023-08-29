PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

IHOP introduces dedicated biscuit menu with 4 new options

IHOP is introducing a new dedicated biscuit menu.
IHOP is introducing a new dedicated biscuit menu.(IHOP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – IHOP patrons may soon notice a new addition to the breakfast restaurant’s menu.

On Monday, IHOP said it will feature a dedicated biscuits menu for the first time ever.

The new menu will contain four new buttermilk biscuit options “designed to satisfy guests’ cravings for sweet or savory.”

The restaurant chain said it will also be heading to Natchez, Mississippi, the Biscuit Capital of the World, to celebrate the new menu with guests.

During the celebration, Natchez will be renamed IHOP as it hosts a celebration inviting biscuit fans to come to try out the new items at 300 N. Broadway in Natchez. The first 500 people at this location will be served the new warm, flakey buttermilk biscuits hot off the griddle.

In attendance will be Natchez Chef Regina Charboneau, who was crowned “The Queen of Biscuits” by both The New York Times and the Travel Channel.

IHOP also said it will be donating to the Natchez Humane Society.

The full lineup on the new biscuit menu will include:

  • Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich
  • Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
  • Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit
  • Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit Combo
  • Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy Combo
  • Buttermilk Biscuit

In addition to the new biscuits menu, IHOP said it is bringing back its pumpkin spice menu which will include a new pumpkin spice cold foam cold brew and a pumpkin spice pancake combo.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school

Latest News

Flowers Flooring closes
Flowers Flooring customers say company owes them money
Eastland development update
Eastland development update
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Mother of UNC Chapel Hill student uses active survivor training to coach daughter through lockdown