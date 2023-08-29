Idalia now a hurricane, expected to make landfall in FL on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Idalia will rapidly intensify today as it tracks across the southeast Gulf of Mexico.

In time, the storm is forecast to strengthen to a category three – major hurricane – with an expected landfall on Florida’s west coast Wednesday morning.

From there, Idalia will track along the South Carolina coast, south/east of the Charlotte area Wednesday night.

First Alert: #Hurricane #Idalia now about 300 miles S-SW of Tampa, moving N at 14 mph. Top winds have increased to (at least) 80 mph this morning & rapid intensification is forecast today. Hurricane warning up for Florida west coast, Wednesday landfall. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/M3qoEGBwpW — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 29, 2023

The eventual track will determine how much rain falls and where, but at this point, the greatest risk for wind gusts to 30 mph and heavy tropical downpours will probably wind up south/east of Charlotte.

On the flip side, behind Idalia, much drier air will filter in, making for very comfortable conditions for Thursday afternoon, Friday and the start of the upcoming holiday weekend.

