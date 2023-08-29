PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Idalia now a hurricane, expected to make landfall in FL on Wednesday

On the flip side, behind Idalia, much drier air will filter in, making for very comfortable conditions for Thursday afternoon.
The day will start with some possible lingering showers and patchy fog before turning warm, wet and humid.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Idalia will rapidly intensify today as it tracks across the southeast Gulf of Mexico.

In time, the storm is forecast to strengthen to a category three – major hurricane – with an expected landfall on Florida’s west coast Wednesday morning.

From there, Idalia will track along the South Carolina coast, south/east of the Charlotte area Wednesday night.

The eventual track will determine how much rain falls and where, but at this point, the greatest risk for wind gusts to 30 mph and heavy tropical downpours will probably wind up south/east of Charlotte.

On the flip side, behind Idalia, much drier air will filter in, making for very comfortable conditions for Thursday afternoon, Friday and the start of the upcoming holiday weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts charged with murder, denied bond in court appearance

Latest News

The day will start with some possible lingering showers and patchy fog before turning warm, wet...
First Alert Weather Day: More downpours possible Tuesday
The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major...
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts