House Majority Leader Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House, said Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with blood cancer but called it “very treatable.”

Scalise said on X, formerly Twitter, that he had blood work done after not “feeling like myself” over the past week. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

He said he has started treatment and expects to continue working.

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable,” he said. “I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.”

