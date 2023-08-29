PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: More downpours possible Tuesday

Heavy rain could bring more chances for flash flooding across the Charlotte region.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday is another First Alert Weather Day, as more torrential downpours are possible throughout the day, with a chance for some flash flooding.

The day will start with some possible lingering showers and patchy fog before turning warm and humid.

Looking ahead, Idalia is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning, with impacts reaching the Charlotte area later in the day or early Thursday.

Showers could linger through Thursday morning before things dry out into the weekend.

After the rain moves out, temperatures will warm back up, reaching the low 80s by Friday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

