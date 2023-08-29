First Alert Weather Day: More downpours possible Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday is another First Alert Weather Day, as more torrential downpours are possible throughout the day, with a chance for some flash flooding.

The day will start with some possible lingering showers and patchy fog before turning warm and humid.

Looking ahead, Idalia is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning, with impacts reaching the Charlotte area later in the day or early Thursday.

Showers could linger through Thursday morning before things dry out into the weekend.

After the rain moves out, temperatures will warm back up, reaching the low 80s by Friday.

