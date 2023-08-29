First Alert Weather Day: More big downpours expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A stalled front will continue to bring us the chance for heavy rain, some flash flooding, and frequent lightning.

Midweek: Tropically humid, more big downpours

Late Week : Sunshine, pleasant temps, low humidity

Idalia: Florida bracing for major hurricane

The best chances for the storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. However, some storms could linger into the overnight hours. The risk for severe weather is low, but lightning and localized flash flooding will continue to be of concern over the next couple of days. Highs will continue to run below average through the rest of the week before temps climb back into the upper 80s and even low 90s for highs.

Hurricane Idalia will rapidly intensify today as it tracks across the southeast Gulf of Mexico. Idalia is forecast to strengthen to a category three, which classifies as a major hurricane, with an expected landfall on Florida’s coast - in the Big Bend region - Wednesday morning.

From there, Idalia will track along the South Carolina coast, south/east of the Charlotte area Wednesday night. The eventual track will determine how much rain falls and where, but at this point, the greatest risk for wind gusts to 30 mph and heavy tropical downpours will probably wind up south/east of Charlotte. But we could see one to two inches of rain across some of our area.

On the flip side, behind Idalia, much drier air will filter in, making for very comfortable conditions for Thursday afternoon, Friday and the start of the upcoming holiday weekend.

High Thursday will be in the middle 70s followed by nighttime lows in the 50s. Low to middle 80s are forecast for Friday and Saturday with sunshine dominating. Sunday and Labor Day will likely remain rain-free but warm to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

