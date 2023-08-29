PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Driver fails in attempt to outrun law enforcement on I-85

William Garrett Okeith Moser, 19, was charged.
William Garrett Okeith Moser, 19, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Another driver tried unsuccessfully to outrun law enforcement on Interstate 85 through Rowan County on Monday night.

William Garrett Okeith Moser, 19, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, failure to heed to light and siren, speeding, and reckless driving wanton disregard.

Moser was arrested just after midnight on I-85 in Rowan County after a pursuit.

Just last week WBTV reported on the number of pursuits taking place on I-85. There have been nearly 60 pursuits involving deputies this year, more than 30 on I-85. And while some law enforcement agencies have a “no pursuit” policy, that isn’t the case in Rowan County.

“They do think they can get away from us, but I can assure you we’ve won most of those chases,” Maj. Jason Owens said.

The major added that drivers who are on the interstate and see what might be a chase coming up behind them, pull to the right as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts charged with murder, denied bond in court appearance

Latest News

The pilot program will initially only include GM, Ford and BMW electric vehicles.
Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with...
Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall
WBTV clocked drivers going about 10 mph over the speed limit on East 36th Street.
NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming ‘crazy’ in neighborhood
Students calling for improvements in lockdown procedures after UNC shooting
Students calling for improvements in lockdown procedures after UNC shooting
Latest on the UNC shooting investigation
Latest on the UNC shooting investigation