Driver fails in attempt to outrun law enforcement on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Another driver tried unsuccessfully to outrun law enforcement on Interstate 85 through Rowan County on Monday night.

William Garrett Okeith Moser, 19, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, failure to heed to light and siren, speeding, and reckless driving wanton disregard.

Moser was arrested just after midnight on I-85 in Rowan County after a pursuit.

Just last week WBTV reported on the number of pursuits taking place on I-85. There have been nearly 60 pursuits involving deputies this year, more than 30 on I-85. And while some law enforcement agencies have a “no pursuit” policy, that isn’t the case in Rowan County.

“They do think they can get away from us, but I can assure you we’ve won most of those chases,” Maj. Jason Owens said.

The major added that drivers who are on the interstate and see what might be a chase coming up behind them, pull to the right as soon as it’s safe to do so.

