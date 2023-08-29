PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dolly Parton turns down having tea with Kate on trip to London

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and...
In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and revealed she had to turn down the royal invitation from Kate.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter (left), AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File (right))
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Dolly Parton recently revealed she had to decline an invitation to afternoon tea with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and revealed she had to turn down the royal invitation from Kate.

“This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate, but I couldn’t even go,” Parton said. “I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me, and one of these days I’m going to get to do that.”

She joked that Kate “wasn’t going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no.”

Parton, 77, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She had attempted to withdraw from consideration on the grounds that she hadn’t earned a rock-and-roll title.

However, she said the honor inspired her to release a rock album and announced one in May.

“Rockstar” is set to be released in November. The track list, which has already been released, features nine original songs and 21 classic covers, including duets.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
It's a First Alert Weather Day on Monday, as thousands of students head back to school.
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, strong storms possible for the start of the week

Latest News

The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major...
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’
The pilot program will initially only include GM, Ford and BMW electric vehicles.
Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with...
Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall
WBTV clocked drivers going about 10 mph over the speed limit on East 36th Street.
NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming ‘crazy’ in neighborhood
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia