PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards were made available on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
It's a First Alert Weather Day on Monday, as thousands of students head back to school.
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, strong storms possible for the start of the week

Latest News

The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major...
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’
The pilot program will initially only include GM, Ford and BMW electric vehicles.
Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with...
Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall
WBTV clocked drivers going about 10 mph over the speed limit on East 36th Street.
NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming ‘crazy’ in neighborhood
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia