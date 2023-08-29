PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Coroner: Man killed after car leaves road, hits tree in York

The crash happened Saturday at Hunter and Taylor streets in York.
The crash happened Saturday at Hunter and Taylor streets in York.
The crash happened Saturday at Hunter and Taylor streets in York.((Source: KAUZ))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after his car left the road and hit a tree Saturday in York, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at Hunter and Taylor streets, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Markell Johnson, 24, died at the scene.

The coroner’s office said pathology and toxicology results are pending.

The York Police Department and coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the crash.

No further details were released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member shot and killed in a campus building, says UNC official
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts charged with murder, denied bond in court appearance

Latest News

American Airlines ordered to pay $350 to passengers it stranded on tarmacs between 2018 and 2021.
American Airlines fined for passenger delays
The crash happened about seven miles south of Lancaster.
One dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on University City Boulevard.
MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
Students and faculty at the flagship campus barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices, and...
Faculty member shot and killed in a campus building, says UNC official