Coroner: Man killed after car leaves road, hits tree in York

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after his car left the road and hit a tree Saturday in York, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at Hunter and Taylor streets, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Markell Johnson, 24, died at the scene.

The coroner’s office said pathology and toxicology results are pending.

The York Police Department and coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the crash.

No further details were released.

