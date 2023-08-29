Ciao Italia: Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for Italian GP

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship campaign will continue with Round 15, the Italian Grand Prix, at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Italy has a distinguished history in the motor-racing industry, with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s long-term partner Ferrari based in Maranello, where MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has its design offices. Maranello is a focal part of Italy’s ‘Motor Valley,’ where the spine of its motorsport and motoring industry is located, but its heartbeat emanates from the high-speed Autodromo Nazionale Monza, which has long been the home of Formula 1′s Italian Grand Prix. Monza has hosted 72 Formula 1 grands prix, more than any other circuit in history.

The track, constructed in the verdant Villa Reale Park of Monza, to the north of Lombardy’s affluent Milan, was first used in 1922. Since then it has been the de facto home of Formula 1′s Italian Grand Prix, absent only once in 1980, when renovation works were undertaken. The circuit has evolved across the decades, with the famed banked oval discontinued in the 1960s, while chicanes were ultimately added, redesigned, and refined.

Nevertheless, Monza remains one of the fastest circuits on the planet, with Lewis Hamilton clocking an average lap speed of 264.363km/h – the quickest lap in Formula 1 history – during qualifying in 2020. Monza consequently needs a low-downforce set-up to achieve high top speed, meaning the impact of the slipstream and DRS is lessened compared to usual. However, despite the desire for maximum velocity, drivers also need extreme confidence for Monza’s critical braking zones and commitment to tackle its few but vital medium and high-speed corners, such as the Ascari chicane and Parabolica curve.

Kevin Magnussen has contested seven Italian grands prix while Nico Hulkenberg has competed nine times at the venue, twice recording a top five finish, in 2013 and 2019 respectively.

Guenther Steiner:

The Dutch Grand Prix was a race that relied on quick-thinking, flexibility and some risk-taking. How would you assess the race for the team regarding aspects within our control?

“I think we performed very well in that respect. It wasn’t always easy. With hindsight we would always do things differently, but I think the only thing we could’ve done would be to bring in Nico when it first started raining at the beginning of the race. At the time, we wanted to split the strategy, so it wasn’t the wrong decision, but obviously we didn’t know what was coming, Otherwise, I think the pit crew was always on it with the tire changes, we had all good pit stops and it was pretty smooth.”

What significance did the updates brought to Zandvoort have on the VF-23 and at this point in the season, what’s more vital to the team – improving consistency in the car or finding pace?

“It was very difficult to assess with the difficult conditions and the crashes that we had in the free practice sessions, so we never really had good data. Mainly Kevin said it was an improvement on the car, but we have to verify over the next two races because with Monza it’s also very difficult to come to a conclusion because of its high-speed character. What we need to find is pace, I think we can get consistency in the car pretty easily but we need pace and we’ll keep working on it.”

Next, we head to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, the final European round of this season. With the sport growing in popularity globally, how important still is the European market to Formula 1?

“Formula 1 was born in Europe, so it’s very important and I think everyone knows the importance of it. We’ve got a big fan base here, one that’s followed the sport for a long time, as in other parts of the world. I think there will always be a home base, and that will be Europe. Obviously for this season, this is the last race in Europe before we go to Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, but I always think Europe will be very important for Formula 1.”

It’s a home race for our engine supplier Ferrari as well as many of our team members. In terms of racing heritage, where does the Autodromo Nazionale Monza rank and what racing memories do you have from the circuit?

“Monza is one of our home circuits, I think we have quite a few now. Monza is always a place with such history and fans, it’s just a special place when you drive into the park and circuit, it’s always good to go there. We have a lot of team members in Italy at our Maranello base and for them it’s a good chance to see a race and see the team. It’s one of the good races throughout the year. I have good memories of getting a podium here with Eddie Irvine in 2002, so one day we’ll get a podium again.”

Kevin Magnussen:

Congratulations on confirming your race seat with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team for next year, your seventh season with the team. Having your future secured with a large part of this campaign still to go, does it bring a renewed confidence behind the wheel that a driver otherwise might lack when contract negotiations are ongoing?

“I’m super thrilled to be continuing for another year with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. I’ve been with the organization for six years, next year will be my seventh season, and I very much feel that this team is my extended family. It’s my home in Formula 1 and we’ve had a lot of good times together so hopefully we can build on that next year. We’re having a tough time this season, there’s a lot of potential in the team and we’re heading in a good direction, we just need to improve on our car currently. I think we’re doing a lot of good work this year and I’m excited to see where we can take it for next season.”

We move to Autodromo Nazionale Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. What is it about this track that puts it up there with other historic circuits, and is it one you like to battle on?

“I like Monza, it’s one of the iconic races of the year. It’s a historic track, an old track, it has a lot of character. It’s unique with the long straights and the low downforce that we run there, it’s a real slipstream race. It’s unique in every way – the way of your driving style, the way you race other people, and it has a fantastic atmosphere as well. With all the Italian team members at Haas, it’s also one of the races where we want to do a little bit extra as it’s a semi-home race in some ways.”

It’s the second race where Formula 1 will be trialing the ‘alternative tire strategy’. What were your thoughts after Budapest and what changes could be made in your opinion to reduce the number of tires brought to a race without compromising on entertainment?

“I don’t think it made a big difference in Hungary, other than a little bit less running in practice. I think a good way of reducing the number of tires we use is probably to look at the qualifying format and look at doing a shoot-out, just one lap per driver, like back in the day. That would save four sets at least.”

It’s the final European race before the calendar moves around the world for the final eight events of the season. How important is the European market to you personally, given its your home region?

“I don’t usually call it the European market, but I think the most important races for us as a team are in America. Of course, it’s nice for me to do well at European races where there’s a Danish presence in the grandstands but in reality, racing for an American team means it’s really a joy to race in the US. I think I’ve scored points in the last two US races with Haas, in Austin last year and Miami this year, so it would be really nice to continue in Austin. I think in the European season we didn’t do as well as we did in the first half so I’m looking forward to getting to this second half of the season with some iconic tracks, and of course some races in the US.”

Nico Hulkenberg:

Congratulations on confirming your race seat with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team for next year. Having your future secured with a large part of this campaign still to go, does it bring a renewed confidence behind the wheel that a driver otherwise might lack when contract negotiations are ongoing?

“I’m happy that we’ve been able to announce the good news so that we can focus on racing and improve our performance. We work well as a team, so this is a great opportunity to build upon and try to better our position in the championship.”

We move to Autodromo Nazionale Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. You’ve scored in half of the races you’ve competed in at this circuit, what is it about this track that puts it up there with other historic circuits, and is it one you like to battle on?

“It’s a fun, very fast track and one that’s steeped in history – you can’t escape it and the Tifosi are super passionate. It’s a low downforce circuit though so I don’t expect an easy ride this weekend, but we’ll go out there and collect more data which hopefully can help us for the rest of the season.

It’s the second race where Formula 1 will be trialing the ‘alternative tire strategy’. What were your thoughts after Budapest and what changes could be made in your opinion to reduce the number of tires brought to a race without compromising on entertainment?

“It was the first time that we had the alternative tire strategy in Budapest so I think we need to be open-minded to change, but we can’t compromise on entertainment and track running for the fans that come to see us. I support the move to look at tires from a sustainability standpoint, but it needs to work practically to not restrict teams.”

It’s the final European race before the calendar moves around the world for the final eight events of the season. How important is the European market to you personally, given its your home region?

“Europe is the birthplace of motorsport and has so many iconic and challenging tracks. Formula 1 has grown in popularity so much over the last few years, I’ve felt that myself after coming back into the sport. It’s great to be able to go to races with new fans who are learning about F1, and other places where there’s show and entertainment and big names from other sports wanting to come to watch us race. I think we’re in a good place in terms of locations currently.”

