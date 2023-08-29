PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte Motor Speedway opens campground to welcome Hurricane Idalia evacuees

Evacuees must check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office (6600 Bruton Smith Blvd,...
Evacuees must check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office (6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027), which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway.(Charlotte Motor Speedway)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Motor Speedway has now opened dry camping free of charge for east coast evacuees impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Campgrounds will be accessible for RV motorhomes, fifth-wheels, travel-trailers or Super C class campers.

With severe weather in the forecast this week for southeastern states, camping will be available as long as possible for evacuees, who will also have access to a bathhouse on speedway property.

Evacuees must check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office (6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027), which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway. After-hour arrivals should park on the service road beside the camping office and check in the following morning after 9 a.m.

Following check-in, evacuees will be directed to a dry camping location on speedway property.

Questions can be directed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway camping office at 704-455-4445.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
It's a First Alert Weather Day on Monday, as thousands of students head back to school.
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, strong storms possible for the start of the week

Latest News

The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major...
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’
The pilot program will initially only include GM, Ford and BMW electric vehicles.
Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with...
Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall
WBTV clocked drivers going about 10 mph over the speed limit on East 36th Street.
NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming ‘crazy’ in neighborhood
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia
American Red Cross, Florida National Guard preparing to help in anticipation of Idalia