Charlotte City Council votes to delay Eastland Yards decision, seeking proposal ‘compromise’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the latest twist in what has been a tumultuous series of events, the Charlotte City Council decided on Monday night to delay making a final decision when it comes to the Eastland Yards project.

Instead of choosing just one proposal, the council appears to be working to find a compromise.

For months now, the city has had its sights narrowed down to two proposals.

The first proposal is what the Jobs and Economic Development Committee recommended to the City Council last week. It is called QC East and proposes an outdoor entertainment district with athletic fields and a concert venue.

The second proposal is the Eastland Yards Indoor Complex. It would have multiple soccer fields, basketball courts, an ice rink and a hotel.

Before the vote on Monday, dozens came forward in support of the indoor option, claiming it has more of an opportunity to benefit everyone.

“With the indoor sports complex, we have a unique chance to create a future that nearly every east Charlotte teen agrees they want to see,” one man said. “One that draws visitors to our community on a steady basis, bringing jobs to our people and builds a strong local economy by bringing traffic to our small, local businesses that is the heart of our district.”

Instead of making a decision, Representative Marjorie Molina moved to defer the vote 45 days, so developers and city staff can come up with a hybrid proposal.

The council voted unanimously to delay the vote, saying it gives everyone in the community a chance to get what they want.

“In 45 days you’re doing to do your magic and you’re going to bring a hybrid approach that’s going to bring the best of both worlds,” City Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said. “Life is about compromises, and this is really a good compromise to bring both proposals together.”

Developers have until mid-October to come up with and present a new plan to the City Council.

Related: Committee votes to recommend plan for outdoor entertainment venue at Eastland Yards

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.