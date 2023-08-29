PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Celebration Tuesday for reopening of Cabarrus County park barn venue damaged by fire

Community invited to event on August 29 at 5:30 p.m.
A new and improved silo stands alongside the barn, displaying a timeline of the structure’s...
A new and improved silo stands alongside the barn, displaying a timeline of the structure’s history.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The cornerstone of Cabarrus County’s flagship park is back, and to celebrate the County is staging a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on August 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Frank Liske Park  (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027).

The program will take place in the second-floor meeting area of the new Frank Liske Park Barn.

Food trucks and facility tours will be available at the event and attendees are invited to enjoy park amenities following the program.

It’s been three-and-a-half years since the original barn was destroyed in an intentionally set fire.

That structure was originally used as dairy barn used by Stonewall Jackson Training School. When the County opened Frank Liske Park in 1982, the barn became a gathering place that was visited by thousands through the years for reunions, weddings, birthday parties and other occasions.

The new state-of-the-art barn will continue that tradition. The facility features two kitchens, air conditioning, large rental areas, an elevator, private bathrooms on both floors and exterior public bathrooms.

A new and improved silo stands alongside the barn, displaying a timeline of the structure’s history.

Explore the full story of the barn’s past, present and future in the Did Y’all Hear? Episode titled “From the Ashes: The Frank Liske Park Barn. Find it at //bit.ly/FLPBarn.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.
MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts charged with murder, denied bond in court appearance

Latest News

The NHC said the storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major...
NHC: Idalia officially a hurricane, expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’
The pilot program will initially only include GM, Ford and BMW electric vehicles.
Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina
American Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas are heading to Florida to help with...
Red Cross volunteers from across the Carolinas heading to Florida ahead of Idalia’s landfall
WBTV clocked drivers going about 10 mph over the speed limit on East 36th Street.
NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming ‘crazy’ in neighborhood
Latest on the UNC shooting investigation
Latest on the UNC shooting investigation