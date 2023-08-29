PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CATS: Operator error led to light rail train derailment in Charlotte


Charlotte Area Transit System officials said operator error led to the derailment.
Charlotte Area Transit System officials said operator error led to the derailment.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A train derailment along the LYNX Blue Line Tuesday morning impacted regular service for several hours, Charlotte Area Transit System officials said.

The derailment happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the LYNX Blue Line’s south yard tail track, a section designed to enable rail vehicles to transition from one track to another, according to CATS.

As the train was in the process of switching tracks, the operator’s failure to stop led the rail car to derail, officials said.

There were no passengers on board and the operator was not injured, according to CATS.

“Preliminary findings by CATS safety personnel suggest that the derailment was due to operator error,” a news release stated.

Officials said the track was restored to service by 6:41 a.m. and the derailed train was removed.

