Cabarrus Sheriff wraps investigation into postal carrier robbery with several arrests

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation that has been months in the making has resulted in several arrests in the case of the robbery of a postal carrier in Cabarrus County in November, 2022.

Deputies say this robbery led to hundreds of victim’s financial data being compromised by means of stolen personal and/or business checks.

Search warrants recovered hundreds of stolen checks, preventing many citizens from becoming the victim of fraud and/or identity theft, Investigators said.

A total of six (6) suspects were charged for felony offenses ranging from obtaining property by false pretenses to common law robbery.

Deputies say there is only one remaining suspect at large, Kaliyah Hooper.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers hotline at 704-93-CRIME.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge the invaluable assistance provided by other agencies that allowed for a successful closure to this investigation: North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspection Service, Greensboro Police Department, and several other agencies.

The following offenders were charged in this case:

1) Tre’Mayne Ja’mon Chapman - $250,000 Secured Bond (Cabarrus County) Common Law Robbery, Safecracking, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Resist-Delay or Obstruct

2) Savoy Grissett - $80,000 Secured Bond (Cabarrus County) Common Law Robbery, Safecracking, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Resist-Delay or Obstruct, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Uttering a Forged Instrument

3) Iizayak Bostick - $10,000 Secured Bond (Cabarrus County) Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Conspiracy (two counts)

4) Jasaan Rodgers-Freeman - $5,000 Secured Bond (Cabarrus County) Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Conspiracy

5) Shaqwan Keshawn Davis - $6,500 Secured Bond (Mecklenburg County) Common Law Robbery, Safecracking, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Resisting

6) Kaliyah Enfinique Hopper – Active felony warrants for Conspiracy, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses (4 counts)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.