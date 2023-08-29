Available foster homes shrinking, but Nazareth Child & Family Connection offering classes to help reverse that trend

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Numbers don’t lie. Especially when it comes to foster care in North Carolina.

Federal data show the number of foster care homes in the state dropped 23 percent from 2021 to 2022. With that drop there are now fewer than 5,500 foster homes existing for roughly 10,200 foster children in the state.

Rowan County is not an exception to the foster care emergency in North Carolina.

The situation is dire, says Shawn Squirewell, director of foster care and adoption services at Nazareth Child & Family Connection.

“The number of foster homes we have available to us is the lowest it has been in the 17 years I’ve worked at Nazareth,” said Squirewell. “We get referrals (for child placement) from agencies all the time that we have to turn down.

“The children are the ones who are hurt the most by this shortage.”

Nazareth and Squirewell are doing their part to help reverse the trend. The nonprofit will offer foster care classes beginning Thursday, September 7 and running for 10 consecutive Thursday nights at Nazareth’s Salisbury office located at 165 Mahaley Ave.

There is no charge for the classes, but you must RSVP by September 5 by calling 704-279-5556 Ext. 1111 or emailing ssquirewell@nazcfc.org. If you have any questions, please contact Squirewell at ssquirewell@nazcfc.org.

The classes are required to be licensed as a foster parent in North Carolina and are designed to inform perspective foster parents about the child welfare system, the role of foster and adoptive parents, develop skills to become successful foster or adoptive parents and assess families to determine if foster or adopting is the best fit for their family.

All members of a foster family must have a full background check.

There is much misunderstanding about who may qualify to become a foster parent. In North Carolina a single person or married couple may foster. Home ownership is not a requirement nor is income level.

Many people become foster parents after their own children have grown up.

Pets in the household are fine, and many times helpful. You don’t have to be a stay-at-home parent. Having your own children in the household is perfectly fine.

Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury and Lexington serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disabilities, as well as behavioral health needs.

Nazareth offers an array of services, including family foster care, adoptions, transitional living services for young adults, day treatment for elementary and middle school children, teen mother residential services, level two therapeutic residential, individual and group outpatient therapy, psychiatric services and outpatient substance abuse therapy in Rowan, Davidson, and Stanly counties. If you would like more information about giving or volunteering at Nazareth, please contact Hugo Crigler, director of development, at 704.279.5556 ext. 1113 or by emailing hcrigler@nazcfc.org.

