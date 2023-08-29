1 killed in 2-car crash in Lancaster County, corner says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a two-car crash Monday in Lancaster County, officials said.

The crash happened between a Honda Accord and an Acura SUV happened near Great Falls Highway in Lancaster, according to Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Joey Edwards.

The driver of the Accord, 49-year-old LaBruce Timothy Roberts, of Kershaw, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash.

