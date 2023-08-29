250-gallon container leaking paint onto part of I-485 inner in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer hauling a 250-gallon container is leaking paint onto the highway and causing significant delays on a portion of Interstate 485 in Charlotte, first responders said.

That leak is happening on the inner loop of I-485 North at Brookshire Boulevard, according to Charlotte Fire.

Firefighters are asking drivers to use caution and find an alternate route due to the delays.

No other information was immediately available.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.