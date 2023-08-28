Weekend storms blow tree down on northwest Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong weekend storms took down trees and brought high winds to the Charlotte area.

Those winds toppled a large oak tree at Cook’s Memorial Presbyterian Church in northwest Charlotte on Saturday night, crushing a portion of the church’s fellowship hall.

Autoplay Caption

According to the church’s Facebook page, it remained open for services on Sunday, but worshippers were unable to use the fellowship hall and a nearby breezeway entrance.

It is unclear how much damage was caused by the tree, or if anyone was hurt.

A First Alert Weather Day was declared Saturday due to heat and storms. Rain chances will continue into the new week, with another First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday as heavy downpours are possible.

Be sure to stay tuned to WBTV both on-air and online for any forecast updates.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Related: North Carolina church partially collapses after gas explosion, firefighters say

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.