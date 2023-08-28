PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Weekend storms blow tree down on northwest Charlotte church

The fellowship hall at Cook’s Memorial Presbyterian Church was damaged after a tree fell onto it.
Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church was damaged after a tree fell on it Saturday night.
Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church was damaged after a tree fell on it Saturday night.(Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong weekend storms took down trees and brought high winds to the Charlotte area.

Those winds toppled a large oak tree at Cook’s Memorial Presbyterian Church in northwest Charlotte on Saturday night, crushing a portion of the church’s fellowship hall.

According to the church’s Facebook page, it remained open for services on Sunday, but worshippers were unable to use the fellowship hall and a nearby breezeway entrance.

It is unclear how much damage was caused by the tree, or if anyone was hurt.

A First Alert Weather Day was declared Saturday due to heat and storms. Rain chances will continue into the new week, with another First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday as heavy downpours are possible.

Be sure to stay tuned to WBTV both on-air and online for any forecast updates.

