Troopers: 2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were killed and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Alexander County, troopers said.

The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. Saturday on N.C. 16 near Mount Olive Church Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a 2002 Cadillac Escalade crossed the centerline while heading south on N.C.16 and crashed head-on with a 1991 Mazda Miata.

The Escalade then spun out of control and was hit by a 2023 Hyundai Tuscon, according to the highway patrol. Driver Joshua Lance Mayberry, 36, of North Wilkesboro, died from his injuries at the scene, troopers said.

Justin Ryan Combs, 29, of Wilkesboro, who was the driver of the Miata, also died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

A child who was in the Escalade was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. They added that the driver of the Tuscon was taken to Wilkes Regional Medical Center in Wilkesboro for treatment of minor injuries.

According to the highway patrol, impairment is not a contributing factor in the crash and no charges will be filed.

