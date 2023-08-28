Students in Union County return to school with new language, job programs available

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of several North Carolina districts heading back to school Monday is Union County Public Schools (UCPS).

As the new year gets underway, students will be able to get involved in a language-immersion program at several area schools for the first time. The program will focus on either Spanish or Mandarin and will be offered in 30 schools, eventually, but will start at Sandy Ridge Elementary and Rea View Elementary.

District leaders said the program is important in part because the world is changing so quickly. Today’s students won’t be just competing for future jobs nationwide, they’ll be going for positions in a worldwide market.

Studies have shown being proficient in multiple languages gives those who learn them a leg up over the competition when it comes to landing a job. UCPS officials also believe the immersion program will separate students when applying for college admission slots.

Most UCPS students will eventually take part in the program, with thousands of students and dozens of schools participating. The choice of which language offered will depend on which school a student goes to.

Administration said they are excited about the opportunity to spread multiculturalism throughout the school system.

“It’s a competitive world,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said. “Our goal is to graduate kids with the core academic knowledge they need to be successful.”

Leaders aren’t just building an academic edge, there is also a lot of new construction with new technology being installed.

One of the big hot-button topics lately has been green jobs. Many believe that sustainable energy is the key to high-paying positions of the future.

UCPS is starting a new learning program that will help educate and advance students toward those new jobs.

Sustainable energy is all about using those energy sources that won’t run out or do damage to the environment. Students at Prospect Elementary, Western Union Elementary, Waxhaw Elementary, Parkwood Middle and Parkwood High will get a chance to experience those jobs and see where they can do the most good.

This will also give them a leg up in their future educational goals since many colleges continue to expand classes in the energy sciences. When talking about sustainable energy, though, it goes far beyond solar panels and wind farms.

“You’re looking at robotics, clean energy, efficient construction systems, electric vehicles. Marketing and the energy sector,” Houlihan said. “Our state is making a whole lot of investments.”

UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short.

While the district is certainly looking ahead to jobs of the future, they are also working to fill positions within the district itself right now.

UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short. Despite the shortage, Houlihan said there is a plan in place and that while it is concerning, it is not a problem.

Don’t Forget! Send us your back-to-school photos!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.