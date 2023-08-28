PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shelter-in-place ordered at UNC due to threat of ‘armed, dangerous person’ on campus

The initial alert for an “armed, dangerous person” was issued just after 1 p.m.
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.(UNC-CH)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. About 50 minutes later, the university said the alert remained active.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

